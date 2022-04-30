Mavericks eliminate Jazz to reach Western Conference semifinals

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson joined powers on Thursday to take the Dallas Mavericks to the 2022 NBA Western Conference semifinals as the team eliminated the Utah Jazz 4-2 with a 98-96 win.

It is also Mavericks' first playoff series win since 2011 when the Dallas bagged their first and only NBA championship.

Slovenian star Doncic and American guard Brunson scored 24 points each against the Jazz in the game six at Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith were the other Dallas players who reached double digits in scores.

Dinwiddie produced 19 points and Finney-Smith posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mavericks will play against the West's top seed Phoenix Suns in the conference semifinals. The Dallas will visit the Phoenix in game one on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Jazz were led by US shooting guard Donovan Mitchell as he scored 23 points against the Mavericks in game six.

Croatian small forward Bojan Bogdanovic clocked up 19 points for the Jazz.

Jordan Clarkson added 15 points for the Utah.

Game six was 94-94 in the fourth quarter with two minutes and 30 seconds to go. Brunson hit a three-pointer from the corner to make it 97-94 for the Dallas.

Jazz's French center Rudy Gobert scored a layup to narrow the deficit, 96-97, as nearly 35 seconds left to the final buzzer.

Utah's Bogdanovic fouled Brunson in the final seconds to stop the clock. Brunson missed his first free throw but scored the second one, 98-96.

After a timeout, Bogdanovic had a chance and took a three-pointer but he missed the shot that meant the end of the road for the Jazz in the playoffs.

In addition to the Mavericks, the Philadelphia 76ers (East) and the Phoenix Suns (West) won their series each to qualify for the semifinals in their conferences.

Nearly all the slots have been filled except one in the Western Conference as the Golden State Warriors are waiting for their opponents.

The Warriors from California will face the Memphis Grizzlies or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the semifinals.

The Memphis are on a 3-2 lead against Minnesota, and they need a win to be in the next round.

The Grizzlies will visit the Timberwolves in the game six on Friday.

Thursday results:

Toronto Raptors - Philadelphia 76ers: 97-132 (Philadelphia won the series 4-2)

New Orleans Pelicans - Phoenix Suns: 109-115 (Phoenix won the series 4-2)

Utah Jazz - Dallas Mavericks: 96-98 (Dallas won the series 4-2)

NBA Conference semis' pairings:

West

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies or Minnesota Timberwolves

East

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics