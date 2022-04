Gabby Williams led the Hungarian team to victory with 16 points at the Ulker Sports and Event Hall in Istanbul.

Both sides were former runners-up of the EuroLeague Women tournament, but Sopron came out on top and got their maiden title.

Fenerbahce have now become the runners-up for the fourth time in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Spain's Perfumerias Avenida beat Czech team ZVVZ USK Prag in the match for third place.