Stephen Curry heads for MRI on sore left foot

Golden State star Stephen Curry was headed for an MRI exam after exiting the Warriors' Wednesday game against the Boston Celtics with a left foot injury.

Curry got hurt in the second quarter of Golden State's eventual 110-88 defeat in San Francisco, and he was ruled out for the second half of the contest after a halftime examination.

The injury occurred with just over four minutes remaining in the second quarter when Curry, struggling to keep possession of the ball near midcourt, had Boston's Marcus Smart land on the back of his left leg while diving for possession.

Curry had his foot twist awkwardly in the incident, and shortly thereafter had to be removed from the game. He headed straight to the locker room, walking under his own power.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said postgame, "I thought it was a dangerous play. I thought Marcus dove into Steph, and that's what I was upset about. A lot of respect for Marcus. He's a hell of a player, a gamer, a competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game and we're good. But I thought it was a dangerous play."

As for Curry's status moving forward, Kerr said, "We'll know after the MRI."

The Warriors were losing 33-25 at the time of the incident. Curry was limited to three points, a 3-pointer, in 14 minutes.

Golden State trailed 48-32 at halftime, its lowest scoring output in any half this season.