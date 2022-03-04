Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahce Beko 84-79 in Turkish derby thriller

Efes' Serbian guard Vasilije Micic was the game's high scorer with 24 points at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

Rodrigue Beaubois added 20 and Shane Larkin had 10 points to go along with nine assists.

Bryant Dunston came off the bench to add eight points.

Dyshawn Pierre led Fenerbahce with 19 points and Achille Polonara finished with 15.

Sehmus Hazer and Nando De Colo each scored 13 and Marko Guduric had 11 in a losing effort.

With the win, seventh-place Efes improved to 14-12 while 11th-place Fenerbahce dropped to 12-13 in Matchweek 28.

In another match, Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade claimed a 86-83 victory against

Bitci Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Belgrade's Aleksandar Nikolic Hall.