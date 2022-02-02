Fenerbahce Beko beat LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne 85-76 in EuroLeague

The Yellow Canaries got their fourth win in their last five Turkish Airlines EuroLeague games.

Dyshawn Pierre and Devin Booker each had 16 points for Fenerbahce.

Elie Okobo's had 23 points for ASVEL in the losing effort.

Fenerbahce Beko is in 11th place in the EuroLeague standings with nine wins and 11 losses. LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne is in the 13th spot with nine wins and 13 losses.

EUROLEAGUE RESULTS:

Fenerbahce Beko-LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne: 85-76

Crvena Zvezda-AX Armani Exchange Milano: 57-63

Zalgiris Kaunas-Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv: 78-94

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens-AS Monaco: 83-91

Bitci Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz-Zenit St Petersburg: 82-90