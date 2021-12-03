Fenerbahce grab 4th win in EuroLeague as De Colo makes history

With this victory, the Istanbul team ended their four-game losing streak.

In the Round 13 game at Istanbul's Ulker Sports and Event Hall, Fenerbahce's Nando De Colo, who played with 15 points, one rebound and four assists, made history as he took over the mantle of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague's most prolific all-around player.

"De Colo posted a PIR of 14 in Fenerbahce's 96-86 home win over AS Monaco for a career total of 4,184. He surpassed the recently-retired Vassilis Spanoulis with an assist on the final play of the game to take over first place in the all-time rankings. Spanoulis had 4,183 in his illustrious career," the EuroLeague said.

A Performance Index Rating (PIR) is a basketball mathematical statistical formula that includes contributions of the players including points, rebounds and assists that is used by the EuroLeague, which basically defines the efficiency of the players.

Jan Vesely led Fenerbahce with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while Marco Guduric also contributed with 18 points, two rebounds and four assists.

Monaco's Mike James rallied his team with 31 points, two rebounds and two assists, but his efforts were not good enough to grab a win.

Results:

CSKA-Panathinaikos: 97-77

Fenerbahce-Monaco: 96-86

Zalgiris-Baskonia: 72-68

Bayern Munich-Villeurbanne: 73-65

Real Madrid-Maccabi: 72-70