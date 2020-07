Turkish center Sertac Sanli renews deal with Anadolu Efes

The 28-year-old averaged 7.0 points and 2.2 rebounds in 21 EuroLeague games last season.

Sanli helped team Efes win Turkish Basketball Super League title in 2019, and also clinched the Turkish League trophy with Galatasaray in 2013.

He previously played for several Turkish clubs, including Usak Sportif, Gaziantep Basketbol, Galatasaray, TOFAS Bursa, Besiktas, and Trabzonspor.

"I can't wait to complete our unfinished story," Sanli said on Twitter.