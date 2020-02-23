Bucks get past 76ers, 119-98 - Son dakika Basketball haberleri - Fotomaç
23 Şubat 2020, Pazar
Bucks get past 76ers, 119-98

Reigning MVP puts up monster stats, Bucks pick up win No. 48.

NBA's reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 31 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and dished out 8 assists in only 29 minutes of action, as the trashed the Philadelphia 76ers 119-98 on Saturday night at home.

Having the league's best record, the Bucks wasted no time to trounce the 76ers as they went up by 10 points at the end of the first quarter.

The Bucks' dominant display had them cruise to a comfortable victory over the Sixers, as they were up by 20 points (93-73) after the third quarter.

Antetokounmpo was accompanied by Khris Middleton, the two-time All-Star scored 25 points and pulled down 9 rebounds.

The Bucks (48-8) are currently seven games over East's second-placed (41-15), meanwhile, the Sixers are fifth with a 35-22 record.


  1. 23.02.2020
