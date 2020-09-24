Haberler Futbol UEFA'dan organizasyonlarında 5 oyuncu değişikliği geçerli olacak

'dan organizasyonlarında 5 oyuncu değişikliği geçerli olacak

Futbol Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 24 Eylül 2020 Perşembe 16:05
, 2020-21 sezonunda oynanacak UEFA organizasyonlarının tamamında beş oyuncu değişikliği hakkının geçerli olacağını açıkladı.

Maç kadrosunda izin verilen oyuncu sayısı 23 olarak belirlendi.

