UEFA'dan organizasyonlarında 5 oyuncu değişikliği geçerli olacak

UEFA, 2020-21 sezonunda oynanacak UEFA organizasyonlarının tamamında beş oyuncu değişikliği hakkının geçerli olacağını açıkladı.

Maç kadrosunda izin verilen oyuncu sayısı 23 olarak belirlendi.

🔁 NEWS: Up to five substitutions will be allowed for all matches played in the #NationsLeague, European Qualifiers play-offs, Women's EURO Qualifiers, the #UCL, the #UEL and the #UWCL, for the remainder of the season.



The number of players allowed on the match sheet = 23 pic.twitter.com/2VMSUHOI1x