Trabzonspor eliminated from Champions League by Copenhagen

Trabzonspor were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League with Copenhagen having a 2-1 aggregate lead after a goalless draw at a playoff return match Wednesday.

Copenhagen's Australian goalie Matthew Ryan made some clinical saves against the Black Sea Storm's attacks to ensure his team's safe passage to the group stage in the game.

The Danish club marked its eighth undefeated European cup match against the Turkish team at Medical Park Stadium.

Czech team Plzen, Israeli club Maccabi Haifa and Portuguese team Benfica qualified for the group stage on Tuesday.

The UEFA Champions League group draws will be held Thursday in Istanbul.