Trabzonspor win Turkish Super Lig

Andreas Cornelius drew first blood early in the third minute and the first half ended 1-0 at the Medical Park Stadium in Trabzon.

The second half started with Antalyaspor having the wind at their back. Alassane Ndao equalized the score in the 51st minute and just five minutes later, Fredy was set to take a penalty kick.

But Trabzonspor goalie Ugurcan Cakir denied the penalty kick and put the Black Sea Storms fans' mind at ease.

Six minutes after this vital save, Dorukhan Tokoz brought back the lead to Trabzonspor, while Haji Wright in the 80th minute equalized the score again and the game ended 2-2.

Trabzonspor fans, to celebrate the championship, entered the field before the final whistle was blown, but they were taken out for the game to be completed.

The Black Sea Storms bagged their seventh league title -- their first trophy since 1984.

Trabzonspor manager Abdullah Avci's maiden league trophy also marked the earliest title won in a season of the Turkish Super Lig history.