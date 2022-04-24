Haberler Trabzonspor Trabzonspor get critical win, eye early coronation in Super Lig

Trabzonspor beat Adana Demirspor 3-1 in a critical match Saturday to inch closer to a long-awaited Spor Toto Super Lig title.

Leaders Trabzonspor, who have waited to lift their first Turkish league championship trophy since 1984, now target next weekend's Fraport TAV Antalyaspor match in the Black Sea province of Trabzon to make a fairytale happen.

Even a home draw with Antalyaspor on April 30 will make Trabzonspor the 2022 Turkish champions with three matches to spare.

Against Adana Demirspor, Trabzonspor scored an early penalty after Bosnian winger Edin Visca was fouled in the area.

Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur took the penalty kick but missed. After a VAR review, the referee repeated the kick because Nigerian winger David Akintola entered the area before Omur had taken the shot.

Bruno Peres took the penalty and he did not make any mistake from the white spot -- Trabzonspor drew first blood.

In minute 12, Danish forward Andreas Cornelius made it 2-0 for Trabzonspor, scoring a header.

Trabzonspor winger Djaniny scored the third goal in minute 61 after completing a one-two with Cornelius.

Adana Demirspor winger Matias Vargas scored from a freekick in the 75th minute to narrow the deficit.

Near the end of the match, Adana Demirspor were awarded a penalty after a foul but French forward Loic Remy hit the goalpost.

Trabzonspor won the away game 3-1 to have 76 points in 34 matches.

Second-place Fenerbahce are 11 points behind Trabzonspor. The Istanbul club are desperate for the 2022 title with limited matchdays left in the season.

In the next fixture, Trabzonspor will face eight-place Antalyaspor.

On Friday, Fenerbahce will take on Gaziantep FK in Istanbul. But the Yellow Canaries should win the Gaziantep match first and wait for Trabzonspor's possible point loss to keep their slight hope alive.

Earlier Saturday, Goztepe were relegated to the lower division after a 1-1 draw with Gaziantep.

The club from Turkiye's western province of Izmir are 19th with 28 points, 12 from safety.

