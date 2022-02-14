Visca leads Trabzonspor to 2-1 victory against league runners-up Konyaspor

Edin Visca led his team to a key victory with two goals in the 13th and 67th minutes at Medical Park Stadium in Trabzon.

It was the Bosnian winger's third and fourth goal in the last three games for Trabzonspor.

Visca is a recent addition to the Black Sea team, as he joined Trabzonspor from Istanbul's Basaksehir just a month ago.

Konyaspor's only goal was scored by Albanian attacker Sokol Cikalleshi in the 83rd minute.

Trabzonspor is atop the Super Lig standings with a 12-point lead over runners-up Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, as they have 60 points while Konyaspor has 48.

Sunday's results:

Demir Grup Sivasspor-Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor: 2-1

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor-VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk: 3-0

Kasimpasa-Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 2-2

Trabzonspor-Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 2-1