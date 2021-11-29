Trabzonspor keep fairy tale alive with 2-0 win

Trabzonspor were awarded a penalty kick in the 15th minute as Djaniny was fouled after a sliding tackle in the penalty area.

Djaniny's penalty was saved by Fatih Karagumruk goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano. But the referee repeated the penalty shot because Viviano did not remain on the goal line once Djaniny took the penalty.

The Trabzonspor forward took it again to score for his team at Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

In the 62nd minute, Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur doubled the lead, scoring a left-footed strike outside the box to beat Viviano.

Trabzonspor thus bagged a 2-0 win to maintain their flawless run in the league.

The Black Sea team are having a splendid season, leading the league with 36 points in 14 matches.

Trabzonspor have won 11 matches and had three draws in the 2021-22 league campaign.

In addition, the leaders are now on a seven-match winning streak. Trabzonspor drew 1-1 with Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Sept. 27 but then won seven league matches.

Trabzonspor's nearest opponents in standings, Itti̇fak Holdi̇ng Konyaspor, have 26 points.

Third-place Atakas Hatayspor have collected 26 points in 14 weeks as well.

In a separate match Sunday, Galatasaray visited Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor to secure a 0-0 draw, an upsetting result for the away club.

Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne hit the crossbar in the second half, wasting a chance in the 46th minute.

Near the end of the match, Galatasaray's Halil Dervisoglu scored. But his goal was disallowed by the referee for a foul. Diagne pushed Yeni Malatyaspor defender Sadik Ciftpinar before Dervisoglu's finish.

So Galatasaray were handed a goalless draw.

The Istanbul club have 22 points to come eighth in the standings.

Yeni Malatyaspor are in 17th position with 13 points.

Sunday's results

Gaziantep FK - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 3-2

VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk - Trabzonspor: 0-2

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Atakas Hatayspor: 4-0

Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor - Galatasaray: 0-0

Monday's fixture

Goztepe - Fenerbahce at 1700GMT