Haberler Other Sabalenka subdues Rybakina to win maiden Grand Slam at Australian Open

Sabalenka subdues Rybakina to win maiden Grand Slam at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka bludgeoned her way to a maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win over Kazakh 22nd seed Elena Rybakina on Saturday in a thrilling final between two of the most exciting power-hitters in the women's game.

Other Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 28 Ocak 2023 Cumartesi 14:44
Sabalenka subdues Rybakina to win maiden Grand Slam at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka bludgeoned her way to a maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win over Kazakh 22nd seed Elena Rybakina on Saturday in a thrilling final between two of the most exciting power-hitters in the women's game.

An 11th straight win of the year also means the Belarusian will return to a career-high ranking of number two behind Iga Swiatek, reaping the rewards of her improved mental stability and service to emerge as a genuine threat in big tournaments.

Rybakina went up 3-1 with a comfortable hold after fifth-seed Sabalenka dropped her huge serve with a double fault and sent a forehand long, but the Kazakh came under pressure and allowed her opponent to level the opening set at 4-4.

Rybakina hit back immediately, however, turning up the heat in gusty conditions at Rod Laver Arena to grab another break as Sabalenka double-faulted for a fifth time, and going on to seal the set with a big serve that the Belarusian returned into the net.

It was the first time that Adelaide champion Sabalenka had dropped a set in 11 matches this year and the nerves began to show just a bit, before the 24-year-old composed herself and saved two breakpoints in the opening game of the next set.

Sabalenka then found a bit of consistency to break but had to overcome a wobble to grab a 4-1 lead after which she let out a huge roar and levelled the match with her 11th and 12th aces to take the match at Melbourne Park to a third set.

Sabalenka served with venom and hammered deep returns in the decider to punch holes through Rybakina's defence for a 5-3 lead. She then double-faulted on one matchpoint and squandered two more before finally prevailing to claim the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

She walked to Rybakina's side of the court and gave her a hug before climbing up to embrace her team in her players box.

DİĞER
Usta oyuncu Tolga Savacı'yı gören tanıyamıyor! Onu oyuncu olarak tanıdık ama… Yeni mesleği şaşırttı
'Aydemir Akbaş öldü' haberlerine jet hızıyla açıklama: "Herkes arıyor yakınlarım merak ediyor..." Kansere yakalanan Akbaş'tan haber var
Serdar Dursun'a Çizme'den talip çıktı!
Şenol Güneş'ten dev başarı! 2 ismin yapamadığını yaptı
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
3 years since the world lost NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Djokovic downs de Minaur to storm into Australian Open quarterfinals
💥ÇILGIN SAYISAL LOTO ÇEKİLDİ Mİ?
İstanbul sabah, öğlen, ikindi, akşam, yatsı namaz vakitleri 2023
BARAJ DOLULUK ORANLARI İSTANBUL 2023
5
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Sporting - Porto maçı saat kaçta? Sporting - Porto maçı saat kaçta? 15:48
Tatangalar 90'da güldü! Tatangalar 90'da güldü! 15:43
Abdullah Avcı'dan Hamsik açıklaması! Abdullah Avcı'dan Hamsik açıklaması! 15:38
Giresunspor - G.Saray maçı saat kaçta? Giresunspor - G.Saray maçı saat kaçta? 15:19
Avustralya Açık'ta şampiyon Sabalenka! Avustralya Açık'ta şampiyon Sabalenka! 15:06
Bayern Münih - Eintracht Frankfurt maçı saat kaçta? Bayern Münih - Eintracht Frankfurt maçı saat kaçta? 14:54
Daha Eski
Werder Bremen - Wolfsburg maçı saat kaçta? Werder Bremen - Wolfsburg maçı saat kaçta? 14:51
Trabzonspor'un Hatayspor maçı 11'i belli oldu! Trabzonspor'un Hatayspor maçı 11'i belli oldu! 14:48
Hertha Berlin - Union Berlin maçı saat kaçta? Hertha Berlin - Union Berlin maçı saat kaçta? 14:48
Hoffenheim - Borussia Mönchengladbach maçı saat kaçta? Hoffenheim - Borussia Mönchengladbach maçı saat kaçta? 14:39
Mainz 05 - Bochum maçı saat kaçta? Mainz 05 - Bochum maçı saat kaçta? 14:35
MHK'den istifa kararı! MHK'den istifa kararı! 14:32