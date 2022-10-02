Haberler Other Türkiye beat Poland to win Pool B at FIVB Women's World Championship in volleyball

Türkiye beat Poland to win Pool B at FIVB Women's World Championship in volleyball

The Turkish women's national volleyball team beat Poland 3-2 to win Pool B at the FIVB Women's World Championship 2022 on Saturday.

Other Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 02 Ekim 2022 Pazar 10:50
Türkiye beat Poland to win Pool B at FIVB Women's World Championship in volleyball

Home team Poland won the first set 25-22 at Gdansk's Ergo Arena.

With opposite spiker Ebrar Karakurt's scoring performance, Türkiye leveled in the second, 25-23.

Türkiye rallied in the third to take it 25-22.

But the Magdalena Stysiak-led Polish team won the fourth set 25-18 and a tie-break decided the winner.

Türkiye won the clash after winning the tie-break 15-11.

Karakurt clocked 22 points, including 20 attack points. Stysiak scored 31 points, including 26 attack points for Poland.

Türkiye had four victories to win Pool B and they have already qualified for the next round.

Thailand, Dominican Republic and Poland also qualified for the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Pool C's best four teams Serbia, US, Canada and Germany, marched into the Round of 16.

Earlier Saturday, Serbia beat the US 3-0 25-20, 25-23, 25-13 in Lodz.

Serbian captain Tijana Boskovic scored 25 points for her nation.

Kara Bajema, who racked up six points, was the top scorer for the Americans.

DİĞER
Son dakika Beşiktaş ve Fenerbahçe haberi: Derbi öncesi şoke eden detay! Valerien Ismael ve Jorge Jesus...
Deniz Uğur Reha Muhtar'ın kızı Mina'ya şiddet uyguladığı anları ifşalamıştı! Kan donduran olayda yeni gelişme: "Babasıyla kalan oğlum Poyraz..."
Arjantin basını duyurdu! Mauro Icardi...
Derbi öncesi özel görev! 'Zayıf karnından vuracak'
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Türkiye book spot in Phase 2 in FIVB Women's World Championship
Mo Farah withdraws from London Marathon with hip injury
2022 KPSS ÖABT sonuçları ne zaman açıklanacak?
2 Ekim 2022 İstanbul planlı su kesintisi olan ilçeler
KPSS Lisans ÖABT soru kitapçığı ve cevap anahtarı açıklandı mı?
4
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Real Madrid - Osasuna maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda canlı yayınlanacak? | İspanya La Liga Real Madrid - Osasuna maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda canlı yayınlanacak? | İspanya La Liga 11:38
Bandırmaspor - Samsunspor maçı saat kaçta? Bandırmaspor - Samsunspor maçı saat kaçta? 11:35
Konyaspor - Ümreniyespor maçı saat kaçta? Konyaspor - Ümreniyespor maçı saat kaçta? 10:54
Derbi öncesi özel görev! 'Zayıf karnından vuracak' Derbi öncesi özel görev! 'Zayıf karnından vuracak' 11:16
Manisa FK - Adanaspor maçı saat kaçta? Manisa FK - Adanaspor maçı saat kaçta? 11:26
Girona - Real Sociedad maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda canlı yayınlanacak? | İspanya La Liga Girona - Real Sociedad maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda canlı yayınlanacak? | İspanya La Liga 11:31
Daha Eski
Anadolu Efes - Galatasaray Nef maçı saat kaçta? Anadolu Efes - Galatasaray Nef maçı saat kaçta? 09:21
Nihat Kahveci'den çarpıcı Kerem sözleri! Neredesin? Nihat Kahveci'den çarpıcı Kerem sözleri! Neredesin? 09:29
Derbi saat kaçta? Derbi saat kaçta? 09:40
Fenerbahçe'nin bilançosu belli oldu! Dev rakam... Fenerbahçe'nin bilançosu belli oldu! Dev rakam... 10:03
Sert eleştiri! "Hiç yakışmadı" Sert eleştiri! "Hiç yakışmadı" 10:10
Sivasspor - Hatayspor maçı saat kaçta? Sivasspor - Hatayspor maçı saat kaçta? 10:42