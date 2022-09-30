Haberler Other Türkiye book spot in Phase 2 in FIVB Women's World Championship

Türkiye defeated Croatia 3-0 on Thursday and advanced to Phase 2 in the 2022 FIVB Women's World Championship.

Türkiye defeated Croatia 3-0 on Thursday and advanced to Phase 2 in the 2022 FIVB Women's World Championship.

Crescent Stars clinched an easy victory in the Phase 1 Pool B Matchday 4 with 25-14, 25-12, and 25-12 sets in Gdansk, Poland.

Ebrar Karakurt and Zehra Gunes were the best duo in the field for Türkiye as each contributed to the win with 12 points.

Samanta Fabris was the top scorer for Croatia with 10 points.

Placed second with nine points, Türkiye now stand just behind leaders Poland with a point ratio difference, while Croatia are at the fifth spot without a point in Pool B standings.

Thailand beat South Korea 3-0, and Poland will take on the Dominican Republic in the other Pool B games on Thursday.

