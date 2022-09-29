Türkiye defeats Dominican Republic in FIVB Women's World Championship

Türkiye beat the Dominican Republic 3-2 in the 2022 FIVB Women's World Championship on Wednesday.

Having lost the first set 21-25, Türkiye came roaring back to clinch the next two sets 25-21 and 25-18, with Ebrar Karakurt leading the charge with 17 points.

The Dominican Republic took the fourth set 16-25 to level the Pool B Phase 1 game, before Türkiye clinched the last set 15-13 to secure the victory.

Karakurt was instrumental for the Turkish team, finishing the game with 29 points.

For the Dominican Republic, Elizabeth Martinez and Ceneida Gonzalez scored 20 points each.

The result leaves Türkiye in third spot in Pool B with six points, while the Dominican Republic is first with seven points.

Thailand beat Croatia 3-0 in another Pool B fixture on Wednesday, while Poland will face South Korea later in the day.