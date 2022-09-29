Haberler Other Türkiye defeats Dominican Republic in FIVB Women's World Championship

Türkiye defeats Dominican Republic in FIVB Women's World Championship

Türkiye beat the Dominican Republic 3-2 in the 2022 FIVB Women's World Championship on Wednesday.

Other Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 29 Eylül 2022 Perşembe 09:10
Türkiye defeats Dominican Republic in FIVB Women's World Championship

Türkiye beat the Dominican Republic 3-2 in the 2022 FIVB Women's World Championship on Wednesday.

Having lost the first set 21-25, Türkiye came roaring back to clinch the next two sets 25-21 and 25-18, with Ebrar Karakurt leading the charge with 17 points.

The Dominican Republic took the fourth set 16-25 to level the Pool B Phase 1 game, before Türkiye clinched the last set 15-13 to secure the victory.

Karakurt was instrumental for the Turkish team, finishing the game with 29 points.

For the Dominican Republic, Elizabeth Martinez and Ceneida Gonzalez scored 20 points each.

The result leaves Türkiye in third spot in Pool B with six points, while the Dominican Republic is first with seven points.

Thailand beat Croatia 3-0 in another Pool B fixture on Wednesday, while Poland will face South Korea later in the day.

DİĞER
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Galatasaray ve Fenerbahçe istemişti! Çağlar Söyüncü'nün yeni adresi belli oluyor...
'Kızına yakıştıramadığı' damadını bıçaklayarak öldürdü
Yusuf Demir o isme emanet!
Dikkat çeken Arda Güler yorumu! "Bence Jesus..."
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Türkiye beat South Korea 3-0
Audi to enter F1 as engine supplier for first time in 2026
BARAJ DOLULUK ORANLARI İSTANBUL 2022
Coolio hayatını kaybetti!
tv8 CANLI İzle (TV8 CANLI YAYIN YOUTUBE HD)
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Jesus'tan sürpriz hamle! Derbi öncesi yemeğe çıkacak Jesus'tan sürpriz hamle! Derbi öncesi yemeğe çıkacak 09:06
Dikkat çeken Arda Güler yorumu! "Bence Jesus..." Dikkat çeken Arda Güler yorumu! "Bence Jesus..." 08:17
Yusuf Demir o isme emanet! Yusuf Demir o isme emanet! 07:44
Burak Yılmaz'dan Fatih Terim'e flaş sözler! Burak Yılmaz'dan Fatih Terim'e flaş sözler! 00:45
Burak Yılmaz'dan Fatih Terim'e flaş sözler! Burak Yılmaz'dan Fatih Terim'e flaş sözler! 00:44
Şampiyon Efes Şampiyon Efes 00:37
Daha Eski
Helal size kızlar Helal size kızlar 00:25
Ligimiz hem yaşlı hem de kısa! Ligimiz hem yaşlı hem de kısa! 23:24
Cumhurbaşkanlığı Kupası Anadolu Efes'in! Cumhurbaşkanlığı Kupası Anadolu Efes'in! 23:23
Ergin Ataman: Tarihe geçmek istiyoruz Ergin Ataman: Tarihe geçmek istiyoruz 23:22
Sultanlar Dominik'i devirdi! Sultanlar Dominik'i devirdi! 23:22
Saha içinde maestro saha dışında dahi! IQ'su Einstein'dan sadece 18 eksik Saha içinde maestro saha dışında dahi! IQ'su Einstein'dan sadece 18 eksik 23:22