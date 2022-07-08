Tunisia's Jabeur advances to 1st Grand Slam final in Wimbledon

World No. 3 in women's tennis Ons Jabeur on Thursday reached her first Grand Slam final in Wimbledon.

Jabeur, 27, beat Germany's Tatjana Maria, 34, with sets of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the 2022 Wimbledon women's singles semifinals held at London's Centre Court.

She became the first Tunisian and Arab player to reach a Grand Slam final.

Jabeur previously reached quarterfinals in the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 Wimbledon.

In the final she will face either Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina or Romanian player Simona Halep, who is a former Wimbledon champion (2019).

The women's singles final will be held on Saturday, a day before the men's singles final.