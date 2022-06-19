Haberler Other Türkiye reach final in Men's Volleyball Golden League 2022

Türkiye on Saturday reached the final of CEV Men's Volleyball European Golden League 2022, beating Croatia 3-1 in the Final Four.

Türkiye on Saturday reached the final of CEV Men's Volleyball European Golden League 2022, beating Croatia 3-1 in the Final Four.

The Crescent-Stars won the game with 27-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19 sets, and will take on Czech Republic in the final on Sunday.

Adis Lagumdzija led Türkiye to victory by scoring 24 points in the semifinal game.

The Red Whites, the most successful team in the organization's history with a total of six medals, will look for their third championship in the final, after winning the title twice, in 2019 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Croatia will play with Ukraine in the third-place game on Sunday.


