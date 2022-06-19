Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon due to Achilles injury

Naomi Osaka on Saturday, announced from her official Twitter account that she will not participate in Wimbledon due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Japanese tennis player said: "my Achilles still isn't right so I'll see you next time," along with a long statement about her disappointment.

The 24-year-old also said: "Trying to find the positives in a negative situation so all love. But there goes my grass dreams," from her official Instagram account.

Osaka had a left Achilles tendon injury during her first-round defeat against Amanda Anisimova at 2022 Roland Garros in May.

She has two titles in Australian Open and US Open each, and has never seen past the third round in Wimbledon so far.

Osaka also had to sit out the previous championship due to some mental health issues.