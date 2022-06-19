Haberler Other Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon due to Achilles injury

Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon due to Achilles injury

Naomi Osaka on Saturday, announced from her official Twitter account that she will not participate in Wimbledon due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Other Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 19 Haziran 2022 Pazar 12:19
Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon due to Achilles injury

Naomi Osaka on Saturday, announced from her official Twitter account that she will not participate in Wimbledon due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Japanese tennis player said: "my Achilles still isn't right so I'll see you next time," along with a long statement about her disappointment.

The 24-year-old also said: "Trying to find the positives in a negative situation so all love. But there goes my grass dreams," from her official Instagram account.

Osaka had a left Achilles tendon injury during her first-round defeat against Amanda Anisimova at 2022 Roland Garros in May.

She has two titles in Australian Open and US Open each, and has never seen past the third round in Wimbledon so far.

Osaka also had to sit out the previous championship due to some mental health issues.

DİĞER
Eintracht Frankfurt'tan Rıdvan Yılmaz açıklaması! "Kimse bir Filip Kostic beklemesin..."
Barış Arduç'un eşi Gupse Özay'dan doğuma günler kala gelen hamile pozu: "Yoksun da yoksun deyip duruyorsunuz, bu küçük kız bir doğsun..."
Taraftar ayağa kalkacak! Dursun Özbek'ten seçim hediyesi
Süper Lig devi istiyor! Gelecek hafta...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Türkiye reach final in Men's Volleyball Golden League
Max Verstappen wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix
YKS PUAN HESAPLAMA
AYT - YDT KAÇTA BAŞLAYACAK, KAÇTA BİTECEK?
YKS 2022 GİRİŞ BELGESİ ÖSYM | YKS giriş belgeleri erişime açıldı! YKS giriş belgesi nasıl alınır, sınav yerine nereden bakılır?
2
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Dimitris Itoudis kimdir? Dimitris Itoudis kimdir? 12:18
F.Bahçe resmen açıkladı! 3 yıllık anlaşma... F.Bahçe resmen açıkladı! 3 yıllık anlaşma... 12:06
Hüseyin Çimşir'den şampiyonluk ve Arda sözleri! Hüseyin Çimşir'den şampiyonluk ve Arda sözleri! 11:16
Çağdaş Atan imza için Kayseri'de Çağdaş Atan imza için Kayseri'de 11:04
Kanada'da pole Verstappen'in Kanada'da pole Verstappen'in 11:01
F.Bahçe'ye mi? G.Saray'a mı? Rus basını yazdı! F.Bahçe'ye mi? G.Saray'a mı? Rus basını yazdı! 10:51
Daha Eski
Süper Lig devi istiyor! Gelecek hafta... Süper Lig devi istiyor! Gelecek hafta... 10:31
Rusya'dan G.Saray için flaş iddia! O dinamo... Rusya'dan G.Saray için flaş iddia! O dinamo... 09:27
Yıldız isme bu mesajı gönderdi! "İmza atmadan önce..." Yıldız isme bu mesajı gönderdi! "İmza atmadan önce..." 08:25
Cimbom'da Okan Buruk dönemi Cimbom'da Okan Buruk dönemi 06:45
Başkan Erdoğan'dan milli sporculara tebrik! Başkan Erdoğan'dan milli sporculara tebrik! 01:40
Başkan Erdoğan'dan milli sporculara tebrik! Başkan Erdoğan'dan milli sporculara tebrik! 01:40