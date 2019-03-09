Turkey bags 10 medals at European championships

Turkey won three gold, five silver and two bronze medals on Friday, the first day of European Athletics Indoor Championships.

Turkish Special Olympics Sports Federation (TSOSF) hosted the 9th championship for para-athletes with an intellectual disability.

Athletes with Down's syndrome gathered at the Turkey Athletics Federation Athletics Hall.

Ridvan Yalcin won gold and Furkan Demir won silver in the 60-meter race for men.

In the women's category, Merve Uzun won silver and Munevvere Yilmaz won bronze.

In the long jump competition, Ridvan Yalcin won gold and Furkan Demir won silver in the men's category.

In the women's category Merve Uzun won gold and Munevvere Yilmaz finished the tournament with a bronze medal.

In the penthatlon competition Fatma Damla won gold.

Muhsine Gezer won silver in the women's 1500 meter races.

Some 90 athletes from Turkey, France, Spain, Italy, Ukraine, Russia, Belgium, Faroe Islands and Portugal will be competing in the upcoming races.