Turkey bags 10 medals at European championships
10 Mart 2019, Pazar
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Other Haberleri Turkey bags 10 medals at European championships

bags 10 medals at European championships

Turkey bags 10 medals at European championships

Athletes with Down's syndrome gathered at championship hosted by

won three gold, five silver and two bronze medals on Friday, the first day of European Indoor Championships.
Turkish Special Olympics Sports Federation (TSOSF) hosted the 9th championship for para-athletes with an intellectual disability.
Athletes with Down's syndrome gathered at the Turkey Athletics Federation Athletics Hall.
Ridvan Yalcin won gold and 60-meter race for men.
In the women's category, won silver and Munevvere Yilmaz won bronze.
In the long jump competition, Ridvan Yalcin won gold and Furkan Demir won silver in the men's category.
In the women's category Merve Uzun won gold and Munevvere Yilmaz finished the tournament with a bronze medal.
In the penthatlon competition Fatma Damla won gold.
Muhsine Gezer won silver in the women's 1500 meter races.
Some 90 athletes from Turkey, France, Spain, Italy, Ukraine, Russia, Belgium, Faroe Islands and Portugal will be competing in the upcoming races.

  1. 10.03.2019
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Turkey bags 10 medals at European championships haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.

BİZE ULAŞIN