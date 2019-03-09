Turkey bags 10 medals at European championships
Athletes with Down's syndrome gathered at championship hosted by Turkey
Turkey won three gold, five silver and two bronze medals on Friday, the first day of European Athletics Indoor Championships.
Turkish Special Olympics Sports Federation (TSOSF) hosted the 9th championship for para-athletes with an intellectual disability.
Athletes with Down's syndrome gathered at the Turkey Athletics Federation Athletics Hall.
Ridvan Yalcin won gold and Furkan Demir won silver in the 60-meter race for men.
In the women's category, Merve Uzun won silver and Munevvere Yilmaz won bronze.
In the long jump competition, Ridvan Yalcin won gold and Furkan Demir won silver in the men's category.
In the women's category Merve Uzun won gold and Munevvere Yilmaz finished the tournament with a bronze medal.
In the penthatlon competition Fatma Damla won gold.
Muhsine Gezer won silver in the women's 1500 meter races.
Some 90 athletes from Turkey, France, Spain, Italy, Ukraine, Russia, Belgium, Faroe Islands and Portugal will be competing in the upcoming races.
- 10.03.2019
- Başakşehirliler söyledi Yanal ara verdi
- Pilotlar tekme tokat kavga etti | İZLEYİN
- Fenerbahçe'de Mehmet Topal Medipol Başakşehir maçı kadrosundan çıkarıldı
- Uğur Karakullukçu: Volkan Demirel Galatasaray'ın kalecisi olsaydı gönderilirdi
- Uğur Karakullukçu: Avrupa'nın önemli liglerinden İrfan Can'a teklif var
-
DG Sivasspor E. Yeni Malatyaspor maçına hazır
Toplam 1
Yorum
maho Sivasın golcüsü yok zaten hocasıda yok
-
İşte Ali Koç vizyonu: 10 TL ile büyük umutlara yelken açılacak
Toplam 16
Yorum
Mustafa ÖZYANIK Halkın takımı için taraftarından yardım istemekten daha doğal ne olabilir. Sonuna kadar beraberiz Başkan...
-
Arda Turan en çok Fenerbahçe'ye kaybetti
Toplam 2
Yorum
uzman analist gecen yıl başakşehiri yendik gs, ondan önceki sene yendik bjk şampiyon oldu.
Turkey bags 10 medals at European championships haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.