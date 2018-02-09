CANLI SKOR
HEPSİ
    09 Şubat 2018, Cuma
    , Yonhap to cooperate on

    Anadolu Agency, Yonhap to cooperate on Winter Olympics

    Turkish and news agencies to provide news, visuals on Olympics

    Turkey's and Yonhap news agency have agreed to cooperate on delivering news and visuals on the Olympics to their subscribers.

    Under the cooperation, Anadolu Agency will be following the games and providing its subscribers with news articles, photographs, and video coverage about sportive achievements, records, and noteworthy human stories.

    The 2018 will take place from Feb. 9 to 25 in the PyeongChang province of South Korea.

    Participating in the Winter Olympics for the 17th time, Turkey will be represented by eight athletes.

