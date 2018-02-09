Anadolu Agency, Yonhap to cooperate on Winter Olympics
Turkish and South Korean news agencies to provide news, visuals on 2018 Winter Olympics
Turkey's Anadolu Agency and South Korean Yonhap news agency have agreed to cooperate on delivering news and visuals on the 2018 Winter Olympics to their subscribers.
Under the cooperation, Anadolu Agency will be following the games and providing its subscribers with news articles, photographs, and video coverage about sportive achievements, records, and noteworthy human stories.
The 2018 Winter Olympics will take place from Feb. 9 to 25 in the PyeongChang province of South Korea.
Participating in the Winter Olympics for the 17th time, Turkey will be represented by eight athletes.
- 09 February 2018, Friday
- Modified: 09:38
-
''Adaleti sağlayamazlar''
Toplam 10
Yorum
Kanarya Beşiktaş maçında adamların buz gibi golü,buz gibi penaltısı verilmedi.O zaman MHK iyi miydi?
-
'Bu yoldan dönüş yok!'
Toplam 6
Yorum
fenerli saygı sevgi içeriside git atık aziz başkan yapacaklarını yaptın kalmadı artık birşey yeni bir vizyona ihtiyaç var artık bırak ali koç gelsin
-
A Spor'a skandal ceza!
Toplam 5
Yorum
Ahmet 1980 lerden beri bu ülke şehit veriyor ermanın aklına yeni gelmiş herhalde artisliğiniz batsın
Anadolu Agency, Yonhap to cooperate on Winter Olympics haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.