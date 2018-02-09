Anadolu Agency, Yonhap to cooperate on Winter Olympics

Turkey's Anadolu Agency and South Korean Yonhap news agency have agreed to cooperate on delivering news and visuals on the 2018 Winter Olympics to their subscribers.

Under the cooperation, Anadolu Agency will be following the games and providing its subscribers with news articles, photographs, and video coverage about sportive achievements, records, and noteworthy human stories.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will take place from Feb. 9 to 25 in the PyeongChang province of South Korea.

Participating in the Winter Olympics for the 17th time, Turkey will be represented by eight athletes.