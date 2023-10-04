Galatasaray shock Manchester United in historic win

Galatasaray beat Manchester United 3-2 in a UEFA Champions League match Tuesday at Old Trafford, marking an historic win for the Turkish powerhouse.

The Istanbul club claimed their first-ever victory on English soil.

Home team Manchester United scored the opener in the 17th minute as Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund's powerful header beat Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera. Marcus Rashford changed wings to assist Hojlund via a cross.

Galatasaray gave a quick reply. The Istanbul club's Ivorian forward Wilfried Zaha, a former Man Utd player, used his physical strength over Diogo Dalot in the area before scoring the equalizer.

The first half was balanced at 1-1.

Danish star Hojlund scored for Man Utd in the 59th minute, but it was disallowed for offside.

In the 67th minute, Hojlund gave the lead to Man Utd once again. He took the ball on the halfway line as Galatasaray defender Davinson Sanchez slipped. Hojlund carried on to dribble to finish past Muslera.

Galatasaray leveled again as Turkish forward Kerem Akturkoglu found the net in the area after Baris Alper Yilmaz's pass.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 76th minute after Casemiro fouled Galatasaray's Dries Mertens. Man Utd were down to 10 men after Casemiro was sent off for his foul. But Galatasaray's Argentine forward Mauro Icardi missed from the penalty spot.

A few minutes later, Icardi was on the score sheet. The experienced forward scored in a one-on-one after a mistake by Man Utd's defense as Galatasaray came back.

Galatasaray won the five-goal thriller in the Theatre of Dreams to move to second place in the group.

The Turkish team have four points.

Bayern Munich won at Copenhagen 2-1 to be on top of Group A with six points in two matches.

Copenhagen are third with a point. Man Utd are at the bottom of the group after losing their second match in a row.