Confident Galatasaray hammer Basaksehir 7-0 in Turkish league

Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig title contenders Galatasaray thrashed Medipol Basaksehir 7-0 in an away match Saturday in a historic win for the Lions.

Galatasaray's Turkish forward Kerem Akturkoglu scored a hat-trick, including the opener in the first half.

Argentine star Mauro Icardi scored on a penalty kick in the first 45 minutes.

Basaksehir defender Youssouf Ndayishimiye scored an own goal as the visitors went into the break 3-0.

Confident play from Galatasaray hinted at a big win.

Akturkoglu found the net twice in the second half. Belgian forward Dries Mertens scored and Turkish defender Abdulkerim Bardakci scored a late header to seal the victory for Galatasaray.

It was a huge disappointment for Basaksehir, the 2020 Turkish champions.

Following the large win, Galatasaray crept closer to league leaders and archrivals, Fenerbahce.

Second-place Galatasaray have 27 points in 13 matches and are two points behind Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce were handed an unexpected2-1 loss to Bitexen Giresunspor at home in Ulker Stadium earlier Saturday.

The Super Lig will enter a break after Sunday's matches as the 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin Nov. 20 in Qatar.