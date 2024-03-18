Haberler Football FIFA calls for action after Trabzonspor vs. Fenerbahce match violence

FIFA calls for action after Trabzonspor vs. Fenerbahce match violence

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Monday slammed violence after a fiery Sunday Trabzonspor vs. Fenerbahce match in the Turkish Super Lig, calling on authorities to take action.

18 Mart 2024 Pazartesi 16:51
"The violence witnessed after the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce is absolutely unacceptable - on or off the field, it has no place in our sport or society," Infantino said on Instagram.

He said all football players have to be "safe and secure to play the game."

"I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels and for the perpetrators of the shocking events in Trabzon to be held accountable for their actions," Infantino added.

Dozens of Trabzonspor fans stormed the pitch after Fenerbache's 3-2 away win in the Turkish Super Lig.

Videos circulating online showed some Fenerbahce players such as Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi, Nigerian right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel and Dutch defender Jayden Oosterwolde confronted the pitch invaders as Fenerbahce players were attacked by the home team fans.

Title contenders Fenerbahce won the five-goal thriller as former Manchester United midfielder Fred scored double for the Yellow Canaries while Batshuayi, an ex-Chelsea striker, scored the winner for the visitors near the end of the match.

Turkish security forces have arrested 12 suspects for involvement in the violence, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

