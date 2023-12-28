Haberler Football Saudi Arabia to host Turkish Super Cup between Fenerbahce, Galatasaray

Galatasaray, the defending Turkish Super Lig champions, will take on Fenerbahce, the winners of the Turkish Cup last season, in the annual Super Cup match on Friday.

28 Aralık 2023 Perşembe 15:25
Galatasaray, the defending Turkish Super Lig champions, will take on Fenerbahce, the winners of the Turkish Cup last season, in the annual Super Cup match on Friday.

The Istanbul derby will kick off at 1745GMT at Riyadh's Al-Awwal Park (King Saud University Stadium), with Abdulkadir Bitigen as the match referee.

The Al-Awwal Park is home of Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr football club, and has a seating capacity of 25,000 spectators.

Galatasaray leads fixture against Fenerbahce

Out of the last 10 clashes between the two Istanbul powerhouses, Galatasaray dominate with four victories compared to Fenerbahce's two, whereas four matches ended in draws.

The Lions also lead the goal count, having netted 12 against Fenerbahce's six.

The Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray on Sunday ended in a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, two of Galatasaray's stars, Davinson Sanchez and Sergio Oliveira, will miss the derby due to injuries.

The Lions' most lethal weapon this season has so far been Mauro Icardi, who produced 17 goals and six assists.

For the Yellow Canaries, Edin Dzeko netted 16 goals and seven assists.

Anasayfa Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Trabzonspor
