Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas steps down after more than 3 decades

Olympique Lyon's president Jean-Michel Aulas has resigned after over three decades at the helm, the French Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

Aulas will remain honorary president, the club said, adding that John Textor has been appointed interim president.

The club thanks Aulas for his "commitment and unreserved dedication" to Olympique Lyonnais for 36 years, during which more than 50 titles have been won for both men's and women's teams.

Under the helm of Aulas, Lyon won seven consecutive French Ligue 1 titles from 2002 to 2008.