Türkiye to take on Armenia in first EURO 2024 qualifier match

Türkiye's National Football Team will take on Armenia in the first 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) qualification round game at the Republican Stadium in Yerevan on Saturday.

Türkiye's National Football Team will take on Armenia in the first 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) qualification round game at the Republican Stadium in Yerevan on Saturday.

Tayyip Talha Sanuc was removed from the Türkiye squad due to injury, along with Abdulkerim Bardakci, afflicted by a headache.

Türkiye, which will play their 613th game, defeated Armenia in two previous matches that both ended 2-0.

The Crescent-Stars have 236 wins, 145 draws, and 231 losses in 612 games so far.

Under the helm of current head coach Stefan Kuntz, Türkiye have nine wins, two draws and three losses in 14 games.

They are competing with Croatia, Wales, Latvia, and Armenia in Group D of the EURO 2024 qualifiers.

The group stage, in which the 20 teams participating in EURO 2024 will be determined, is scheduled to end with matches to be played on Nov. 16-21.

The teams that take the first two spots in 10 groups will get to participate in EURO 2024.

