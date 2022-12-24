Haberler Football 'One more night together': Pele's daughter shares photo with father

'One more night together': Pele's daughter shares photo with father

Pele's daughter posted a photo of the Brazilian football legend from his hospital bed in Sao Paulo on Friday with the caption "one more night together."

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 24 Aralık 2022 Cumartesi 11:34
'One more night together': Pele's daughter shares photo with father

Pele's daughter posted a photo of the Brazilian football legend from his hospital bed in Sao Paulo on Friday with the caption "one more night together."

In the photo, Kely Cristina Nascimento is seen hugging her 82-year-old father, with only one side of his face visible in the image. Pele is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems.

"We're still here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together," Nascimento wrote below the photo shared on Instagram around 11:00 pm local time (Saturday 0200 GMT).

On Wednesday, the Albert Einstein Hospital, where the three-time World Cup winner is staying, announced that his colon cancer was showing "progression" and he needed "more extensive care to treat kidney and heart failure."

Minutes earlier, Nascimento and Flavia Arantes, another one of Pele's daughters, had announced on Instagram that their father would spend Christmas at the hospital.

Last Sunday, Nascimento had posted a photo of Arantes massaging their father's left foot as he watched the World Cup final on TV.

After the match, Pele congratulated Argentine Lionel Messi for his "deserved" victory against France.

During this World Cup, Pele saw Neymar equal his international goal-scoring record for the Selecao (77).

Pele is considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time and has received several messages of support since his hospitalization, including from the French star Kylian Mbappe, who called on followers to "pray for the King."

Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on November 29 for what his medical team called a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatments, which he has been receiving since having surgery to remove a colon tumor in September 2021.

DİĞER
Kızının tahtını salladı! Aleyna Tilki'nin annesi Havva Öztel'e Yıldız Tilbe şarkısı! Havva Öztel yeni şarkısı için gelinlik giydi!
Ebru Gündeş en büyük destekçisiydi Armağan Çağlayan sağlık durumu nasıl açıkladı! Kötü haberi de sosyal medyadan duyurdu
Murat Sancak'tan Samet açıklaması! "F.Bahçe ve G.Saray..."
Fırtına'dan müthiş derbi istatistiği!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
French football body lodges complaint against Argentine goalkeeper's taunting of Mbappe
Croatia edge Morocco to clinch World Cup bronze medal
NEVŞEHİR TOKİ KURA ÇEKİLİŞ SONUÇLARIsi
TRABZON TOKİ KURA ÇEKİLİŞ SONUÇLARI
İSTANBUL NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ 2022 - İstanbul ezan saatleri
4
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
F.Bahçe'den hakem açıklaması! F.Bahçe'den hakem açıklaması! 12:09
Derbinin VAR hakemi belli oldu! Derbinin VAR hakemi belli oldu! 12:06
Trabzonspor - F.Bahçe maçı saat kaçta? Trabzonspor - F.Bahçe maçı saat kaçta? 12:03
F.Bahçe derbi öncesi son durum nasıl? İşte o 10 madde F.Bahçe derbi öncesi son durum nasıl? İşte o 10 madde 12:00
Doncic coştu! Dallas kazandı Doncic coştu! Dallas kazandı 11:28
Galatasaray Nef - Türk Telekom maçı saat kaçta? Galatasaray Nef - Türk Telekom maçı saat kaçta? 11:26
Daha Eski
Beşiktaş Emlakjet - Darüşşafaka basketbol maçı saat kaçta? Beşiktaş Emlakjet - Darüşşafaka basketbol maçı saat kaçta? 11:23
Buruk'tan yönetime flaş çağrı! Transfer... Buruk'tan yönetime flaş çağrı! Transfer... 11:16
Murat Sancak'tan Samet açıklaması! "F.Bahçe ve G.Saray..." Murat Sancak'tan Samet açıklaması! "F.Bahçe ve G.Saray..." 11:11
Usta yazarlar derbiyi değerlendirdi! "Kazanmaya yakın takım..." Usta yazarlar derbiyi değerlendirdi! "Kazanmaya yakın takım..." 11:00
Pendikspor - Manisa FK maçı saat kaçta? Pendikspor - Manisa FK maçı saat kaçta? 10:42
Denizlispor - Yeni Malatyaspor maçı saat kaçta? Denizlispor - Yeni Malatyaspor maçı saat kaçta? 10:39