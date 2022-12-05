Haberler Football France brush aside Poland for World Cup quarterfinals spot

France brush aside Poland for World Cup quarterfinals spot

Defending champions France cruised past Poland 3-1 on Sunday to qualify for the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 05 Aralık 2022 Pazartesi 14:13
France brush aside Poland for World Cup quarterfinals spot

Things could have been different for Poland, who came within inches of an opener in the 37th minute, only to see Jakub Kaminski's shot cleared off the line by Raphael Varane.

It was Olivier Giroud's record-breaking strike near the end of the first half that gave France the lead.

The 36-year-old came up with a smart finish inside the area for his 52nd goal for France, eclipsing Les Bleus legend Thierry Henry as the country's all-time leading scorer.

The second period at Al Thumama Stadium was all about young French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

He doubled the advantage in the 74th minute, blasting in a crisp shot past Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to finish off a French counterattack.

Mbappe was on the scoresheet again in stoppage time with a curler that nestled in Szczesny's top corner.

Poland pulled one back from the penalty spot late in the dying minutes.

Dayot Upamecano was adjudged to have handled the ball, and Robert Lewandowski took two tries to grab the goal for Poland.

France will find out their quarterfinal opponent after Sunday's second game between England and Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium.

DİĞER
Son dakika haberi: Caner Erkin bombası patlıyor! Yeni adresi derken Süper Lig devleri...
67 yaşındaki Nihat Hatipoğlu dede oldu! Ünlü ilahiyatçı Nihat Hoca'nın ilk torununun adı bakın ne oldu
Mertens gerçeğini açıkladı! "Söylenenler yalan"
Yönetimden flaş hamle! 100 milyon...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
England beat Senegal to set up World Cup quarterfinal showdown against France
Scaloni excited to take on his idol Van Gaal
Çılgın Sayısal Loto sorgulama ekranı (5 Aralık Pazartesi)
Euro, dolar, sterlin, gram, çeyrek, yarım altın kaç TL?
TUS EK TERCİH EKRANI
6
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Beşiktaş Antalya'ya ulaştı Beşiktaş Antalya'ya ulaştı 15:20
Newcastle'da Karius'un durumu belli oluyor Newcastle'da Karius'un durumu belli oluyor 15:11
Konyaspor'da Diouf ile Çekici gelişmesi! Konyaspor'da Diouf ile Çekici gelişmesi! 15:09
Kruse'den F.Bahçe itirafı! "Liverpool olmayınca..." Kruse'den F.Bahçe itirafı! "Liverpool olmayınca..." 14:52
Cristiano Ronaldo'nun yeni takımı belli oldu Cristiano Ronaldo'nun yeni takımı belli oldu 14:44
Mertens gerçeğini açıkladı! "Söylenenler yalan" Mertens gerçeğini açıkladı! "Söylenenler yalan" 14:23
Daha Eski
Yönetimden flaş hamle! 100 milyon... Yönetimden flaş hamle! 100 milyon... 13:56
G.Saray'da Cengiz Ünder'in alternatifi belli oldu G.Saray'da Cengiz Ünder'in alternatifi belli oldu 13:55
Jesus'tan forvet transferi kararı! İspanya'dan... Jesus'tan forvet transferi kararı! İspanya'dan... 13:21
Hamsik'e veda sonrası 2 transfer gündemde! Hamsik'e veda sonrası 2 transfer gündemde! 13:06
Beşiktaş'ta Ghezzal gelişmesi! Antalya kampında... Beşiktaş'ta Ghezzal gelişmesi! Antalya kampında... 12:03
Voleybol'da temsilcilerimiz ilk maçlarına çıkıyor Voleybol'da temsilcilerimiz ilk maçlarına çıkıyor 11:50