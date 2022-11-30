Haberler Football US barely beat Iran to make last 16 in World Cup

Christian Pulisic scored the winning goal as the US beat Iran 1-0 in a critical World Cup match Tuesday to qualify for the last 16 in Qatar 2022.

Pulisic scored the only goal of the match in the 38th minute, finishing in the six-yard box.

In stoppage time of the first half, US forward Timothy Weah had a through ball to score but it was disallowed because of an offside call.

In the second half, the US focused on defense as Iran were looking for an equalizer.

Iran defender Morteza Pouraliganji had an attempt late in the second half but his header went missed the target on a wasted chance.

Nine minutes of injury time was added in the second half.

The US finished Group B in second place with five points to march to the last 16.

The Stars and Stripes will next face the Netherlands, who won Group A earlier Tuesday.

Separately, England beat Wales 3-0 to win Group B with seven points. Forward Marcus Rashford scored his team's 100th World Cup goal.

The Three Lions will take on Senegal in the Round of 16.

Iran were eliminated from Qatar after managing just three points.

Wales were at the bottom of Group B with one point and returned home.

