Haberler Football Pulisic in hospital after injury sustained while scoring winning goal

Pulisic in hospital after injury sustained while scoring winning goal

Former Bundesliga player Christian Pulisic was hospitalized after sustaining an injury as he scored the winning goal for the United States against Iran in Doha on Tuesday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 30 Kasım 2022 Çarşamba 12:17
Pulisic in hospital after injury sustained while scoring winning goal
Former Bundesliga player Christian Pulisic was hospitalized after sustaining an injury as he scored the winning goal for the United States against Iran in Doha on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Chelsea player collided with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he scored the only goal of the match in the 38th minute. After receiving treatment on the field, he continued to play but was substituted at half time.

A spokesman for the US Football Association confirmed to dpa Pulisic was going to be examined for an abdominal injury.

The US Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) retweeted a post showing the player in what looks like a hospital bed with a caption reading "I'll be ready for Saturday don't worry."

The win over Iran sent the US through to the knockout stage, where it will play Group A winners Netherlands on Saturday.
DİĞER
Son dakika haberleri: Dünya Kupası’nda son 16'ya kalan takımlar belli oldu! İşte son 16 turunu garantileyen takımlar!
Cristiano Ronaldo için müthiş iddia: Al Nassr ile anlaşmaya yakın! Alacağı para dudak uçuklattı
G.Saraylı Yunus Akgün'e sürpriz talip!
Ayrılığın perde arkasını anlattı! "Hatay maçı sonrası..."
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Germany tie with Spain to keep World Cup dreams alive
Brazil duo Neymar, Danilo to miss Switzerland clash for ankle injuries
Yeni asgari ücret ne kadar olacak?
Canlı döviz ve altın kuru takibi (30 Kasım)
Çılgın Sayısal Loto çekildi mi? (30 Kasım Çarşamba)
4
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Bahçeşehir Koleji evinde kazandı Bahçeşehir Koleji evinde kazandı 12:47
Diego Rossi'ye Çizme kancası! Bonservisi... Diego Rossi'ye Çizme kancası! Bonservisi... 12:33
Potada derbi zamanı Potada derbi zamanı 12:30
Anadolu Efes'in rakibi Olympiakos Anadolu Efes'in rakibi Olympiakos 12:22
Yeni adresi netleşiyor! Dudak uçuklatan rakam Yeni adresi netleşiyor! Dudak uçuklatan rakam 11:40
G.Saraylı Yunus Akgün'e sürpriz talip! G.Saraylı Yunus Akgün'e sürpriz talip! 11:37
Daha Eski
Doncic müthiş oynadı Mavericks kazandı! Doncic müthiş oynadı Mavericks kazandı! 11:31
Ayrılığın perde arkasını anlattı! "Hatay maçı sonrası..." Ayrılığın perde arkasını anlattı! "Hatay maçı sonrası..." 11:02
Wanda Nara'dan Icardi paylaşımı! Barıştılar mı? Wanda Nara'dan Icardi paylaşımı! Barıştılar mı? 10:53
Saran'dan başkanlık açıklaması! "Koşa koşa değil..." Saran'dan başkanlık açıklaması! "Koşa koşa değil..." 10:43
Dovbyk için resmi teklif! İşte o rakam Dovbyk için resmi teklif! İşte o rakam 10:11
Fenerbahçe'ye 19'luk sol bek! Fenerbahçe'ye 19'luk sol bek! 09:58