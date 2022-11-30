Pulisic in hospital after injury sustained while scoring winning goal

The 24-year-old Chelsea player collided with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he scored the only goal of the match in the 38th minute. After receiving treatment on the field, he continued to play but was substituted at half time.
A spokesman for the US Football Association confirmed to dpa Pulisic was going to be examined for an abdominal injury.
The US Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) retweeted a post showing the player in what looks like a hospital bed with a caption reading "I'll be ready for Saturday don't worry."
The win over Iran sent the US through to the knockout stage, where it will play Group A winners Netherlands on Saturday.
DİĞER