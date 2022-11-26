Brazil duo Neymar, Danilo to miss Switzerland clash for ankle injuries

Brazil will be without Neymar and Danilo in their next FIFA World Cup group match against Switzerland as both players sustained ankle injuries, the Brazilian national football body confirmed on Friday.

In a statement by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said that right-back Danilo and forward Neymar faced an ankle injury each and they cannot play against Switzerland on Monday.

The players were injured in the Serbia match that Brazil won 2-0 in Group G on Thursday.

The South American powerhouse tops Group G on goal difference.

Earlier Thursday, Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 to come second in the group.

Cameroon and Serbia lost their first matches to be in lower ranks.

Only the best two teams in each group will qualify for the last 16 after the third matches.

Brazil will next play against Switzerland, then will face Cameroon to end the group stage in the Qatar 2022.