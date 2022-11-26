Haberler Football Brazil duo Neymar, Danilo to miss Switzerland clash for ankle injuries

Brazil duo Neymar, Danilo to miss Switzerland clash for ankle injuries

Brazil will be without Neymar and Danilo in their next FIFA World Cup group match against Switzerland as both players sustained ankle injuries, the Brazilian national football body confirmed on Friday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 26 Kasım 2022 Cumartesi 10:58
Brazil duo Neymar, Danilo to miss Switzerland clash for ankle injuries

Brazil will be without Neymar and Danilo in their next FIFA World Cup group match against Switzerland as both players sustained ankle injuries, the Brazilian national football body confirmed on Friday.

In a statement by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said that right-back Danilo and forward Neymar faced an ankle injury each and they cannot play against Switzerland on Monday.

The players were injured in the Serbia match that Brazil won 2-0 in Group G on Thursday.

The South American powerhouse tops Group G on goal difference.

Earlier Thursday, Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 to come second in the group.

Cameroon and Serbia lost their first matches to be in lower ranks.

Only the best two teams in each group will qualify for the last 16 after the third matches.

Brazil will next play against Switzerland, then will face Cameroon to end the group stage in the Qatar 2022.

DİĞER
Hilal Altınbilek'in gizemli aşkı bakın kim çıktı! Köşe bucak kaçtı ama böyle görüntülendi!
Çerkezköy Devlet Hastanesi'nde 1 yıldır görev yapan pratisyen hekimin lise mezunu olduğu ortaya çıktı! Sahte doktor tutuklandı
Güneş'ten o ismin transferine onay çıktı!
Galatasaray'da transfer listesi belli oldu! İşte o 3 isim
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
England, US play to goalless draw at 2022 World Cup
Ghana coach Addo calls for more African teams at World Cup
DİYARBAKIR TOKİ çekiliş sonuçları sorgula (TOKİ Diyarbakır isim listesi)
Malatya çekiliş sonuçları sorgula (TOKİ Malatya isim listesi)
Barajlardaki doluluk oranı ne kadar oldu? (26 Kasım Cumartesi)
6
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Juan Mata örnek olmaya devam ediyor! Juan Mata örnek olmaya devam ediyor! 10:46
Gençlerbirliği - Çaykur Rizespor maçı saat kaçta? Gençlerbirliği - Çaykur Rizespor maçı saat kaçta? 10:46
Boluspor - Sakaryaspor maçı saat kaçta? Boluspor - Sakaryaspor maçı saat kaçta? 10:42
Fenerbahçe 1 haftada 3 derbiye çıkacak! Fenerbahçe 1 haftada 3 derbiye çıkacak! 10:41
Galatasaray hazırlıklara başlıyor! Galatasaray hazırlıklara başlıyor! 10:38
Galatasaray'da yönetim 12 isme yükseldi! Galatasaray'da yönetim 12 isme yükseldi! 10:29
Daha Eski
Tuzlaspor - Yeni Malatyaspor maçı saat kaçta? Tuzlaspor - Yeni Malatyaspor maçı saat kaçta? 10:26
Fenerbahçe'ye 18'lik orta saha! Transfer resmileşti Fenerbahçe'ye 18'lik orta saha! Transfer resmileşti 09:52
Güneş'ten o ismin transferine onay çıktı! Güneş'ten o ismin transferine onay çıktı! 09:40
Galatasaray'da transfer listesi belli oldu! İşte o 3 isim Galatasaray'da transfer listesi belli oldu! İşte o 3 isim 09:26
Fatih Terim'in annesi vefat etti Fatih Terim'in annesi vefat etti 22:41
Beşiktaş ve Başakşehir istiyordu! Resmi açıklama geldi Beşiktaş ve Başakşehir istiyordu! Resmi açıklama geldi 22:42