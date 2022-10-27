Haberler Football UEFA bans Eindhoven from selling tickets to next European away game

UEFA has banned PSV Eindhoven from selling tickets to their next European away game after fan trouble during last weekend's Europa League game at Arsenal.

European football's governing body made the announcement on Thursday, hours before the two sides meet in the return group fixture in the Netherlands. Eindhoven next visit Norway's Bodø/Glimt on November 3.

Eindhoven have also been fined $40,000 "for throwing of objects, crowd disturbances and acts of damages" and must contact Arsenal within 30 days for the settlement of damages caused by their supporters for "the damaged seats."

The Dutch side lost 1-0 in London last week in a game rearranged because of September's death of the British queen.

PSV will be confirmed in the top two of Group A if they avoid defeat later and Bodø/Glimt lose against Zurich, or if they win and Bodø/Glimt draw.
