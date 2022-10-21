Haberler Football Barcelona beat Villarreal 3-0 as Lewandowski passes 600-career goal threshold

Barcelona toppled Villarreal 3-0 in a Thursday Spanish La Liga match as Robert Lewandowski scored a brace to surpass a 600-goal threshold in his career.

Barcelona toppled Villarreal 3-0 in a Thursday Spanish La Liga match as Robert Lewandowski scored a brace to surpass a 600-goal threshold in his career.

Lewandowski put the ball into Villarreal's net twice in the 31st and 35th minutes at the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium to reach a new milestone.

Ansu Fati added another goal for Barcelona in the 38th minute to achieve the final result.

Experienced forward Lewandowski, 34, who previously played for Lech Poznan, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, scored his 601st competitive goal for the club and the Polish national team.

During his football career, Lewandowski has tallied 525 club goals in 690 appearances and also scored 76 goals for his native Poland.

This season, Lewandowski has been productive, scoring 11 goals in 10 La Liga matches.

Second-place Barcelona have 25 points in 10 league matches.

Leaders Real Madrid are still undefeated. The Whites have 28 points to be atop the league.

Villarreal are ninth with 15 points.

