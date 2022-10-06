Haberler Football Sevilla part ways with manager Lopetegui after Champions League defeat

Sevilla part ways with manager Lopetegui after Champions League defeat

Sevilla sacked Julen Lopetegui as manager after Wednesday's UEFA Champions League defeat at home to Borussia Dortmund.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 06 Ekim 2022 Perşembe 14:47
Sevilla part ways with manager Lopetegui after Champions League defeat

Sevilla sacked Julen Lopetegui as manager after Wednesday's UEFA Champions League defeat at home to Borussia Dortmund.

"Sevilla FC have relieved Julen Lopetegui of his duties as first-team coach following our clash against Borussia Dortmund," the Spanish football club said in a statement.

"It brings an end to a successful period with three magnificent campaigns in which the club achieved their objectives and a fourth season where unfortunately the results have not gone our way, with the club taking five points from a possible 21 in LaLiga," it added.

Joining Sevilla in 2019, Lopetegui, 56, managed 170 games at the helm of the club, including 121 La Liga, 17 Champions League, and 16 Europa League clashes.

The Spanish manager, who has 89 wins, 45 draws and 35 defeats, led the Spanish side to win the 2019-20 Europa League title.

In Wednesday's Champions League match, Sevilla lost to Borussia Dortmund 4-1. The Spanish side are in third place with one point, eight points behind leaders Manchester City in Group G.

DİĞER
Son dakika haberleri: Ahmet Çakar'dan olay sözler! 'Galatasaray düşmanıydı! Akıllı olması lazım...'
Metin Feyzioğlu kimdir? Eski Türkiye Barolar Birliği Başkanı Metin Feyzioğlu KKTC Büyükelçisi olarak atandı
G.Saray'da şaşırtan istatistik! O rakam...
Galatasaray'dan Kerem'e destek! İşte o gelişme
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Bayer Leverkusen hire former world champion Xabi Alonso as new head coach
Ajax blame summer sales for record defeat in CL
2023 yeni asgari ücret zammı belli oldu mu?
RESİMLİ CUMA MESAJLARI 2022 🤲 En anlamlı, en güzel Cuma mesajları 🌹
Euro, dolar, sterlin, gram, çeyrek, yarım altın kaç TL?
6
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Ağaoğlu'ndan Uğurcan Çakır sözleri! Ağaoğlu'ndan Uğurcan Çakır sözleri! 16:07
Bursaspor'a büyük hibe! Bursaspor'a büyük hibe! 16:03
G.Saray Nelsson'un borservisini belirledi! G.Saray Nelsson'un borservisini belirledi! 15:47
NBA yıldızları birbirine girdi! NBA yıldızları birbirine girdi! 15:38
Fırtına Monaco deplasmanında! Fırtına Monaco deplasmanında! 15:37
Trabzonspor'a müjde geldi! İşte dönüş tarihi Trabzonspor'a müjde geldi! İşte dönüş tarihi 15:36
Daha Eski
F.Bahçe - AEK maçı saat kaçta? F.Bahçe - AEK maçı saat kaçta? 15:29
Bayern Münih - Fenerbahçe Beko maçı ne zaman? Bayern Münih - Fenerbahçe Beko maçı ne zaman? 15:24
G.Saray'da şaşırtan istatistik! O rakam... G.Saray'da şaşırtan istatistik! O rakam... 15:19
Galatasaray'dan Kerem'e destek! İşte o gelişme Galatasaray'dan Kerem'e destek! İşte o gelişme 14:57
Arda'ya müjde yolda! Jesus'un kararı... Arda'ya müjde yolda! Jesus'un kararı... 12:24
F.Bahçe - AEK maçı saat kaçta? F.Bahçe - AEK maçı saat kaçta? 12:27