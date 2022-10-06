Sevilla part ways with manager Lopetegui after Champions League defeat

Sevilla sacked Julen Lopetegui as manager after Wednesday's UEFA Champions League defeat at home to Borussia Dortmund.

"Sevilla FC have relieved Julen Lopetegui of his duties as first-team coach following our clash against Borussia Dortmund," the Spanish football club said in a statement.

"It brings an end to a successful period with three magnificent campaigns in which the club achieved their objectives and a fourth season where unfortunately the results have not gone our way, with the club taking five points from a possible 21 in LaLiga," it added.

Joining Sevilla in 2019, Lopetegui, 56, managed 170 games at the helm of the club, including 121 La Liga, 17 Champions League, and 16 Europa League clashes.

The Spanish manager, who has 89 wins, 45 draws and 35 defeats, led the Spanish side to win the 2019-20 Europa League title.

In Wednesday's Champions League match, Sevilla lost to Borussia Dortmund 4-1. The Spanish side are in third place with one point, eight points behind leaders Manchester City in Group G.