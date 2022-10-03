Wolves sack manager Bruno Lage after West Ham defeat

Wolverhampton Wanderers fired manager Bruno Lage on Sunday over the English football team's poor form in the Premier League.

"Wolves have parted company with head coach Bruno Lage," the club said in a statement.

The 46-year-old Portuguese national was sacked after Wolves lost to West Ham United 2-0 in a Saturday Premier League match in London.

The defeat left Wolves in the bottom three of the Premier League, or the relegation zone.

Lage had been the Wolves' boss since June 2021 and guided the club to a mid-table finish in the 2021-22 campaign.

He won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for January.

Lage previously coached Benfica, which won the Portuguese League Championship in 2019.