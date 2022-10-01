Türkiye start Amputee Football World Cup with 3-0 win over France

Türkiye defeated France 3-0 at the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup on Friday.

Savas Kaya, Rahmi Ozcan and Okan Sahiner scored for the host team at Istanbul's Ulker stadium.

Türkiye will face Liberia in the second game of Group A on Sunday.

Türkiye, which are in Group A with Haiti, France, and Liberia, host the tournament in Istanbul from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9.

The previous edition of the tournament took place in Mexico in 2018. The Turkish team completed the event as runner-up after losing to Angola 5-4 in penalty shootouts.