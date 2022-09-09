Haberler Football England postpones this weekend's football fixtures to mourn death of queen

This weekend's all football fixtures in England have been postponed on Friday as the UK is mourning death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures between 9-11 September," the English Football Association (The FA) said on Twitter.

The top-tier English Premier League, and the English Football League (EFL) confirmed each on Friday that they postponed this weekend's matches to pay homage to the queen.

"All flags at Wembley Stadium and St. George's Park (National Football Center) will continue to fly at half-mast over the weekend," the FA said.

"Our thoughts remain with our president, HRH The Duke of Cambridge, and the whole of the Royal Family during this time," the English football body added.

Britain's longest-serving monarch died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II has been succeeded by her son Charles, who is now known as King Charles III.


