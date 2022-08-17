Haberler Football Elon Musk says tweet about buying Manchester United was a joke

Elon Musk says tweet about buying Manchester United was a joke

Billionaire Elon Musk said he has no plans to buy football club Manchester United, hours after sparking internet frenzy with a tweet.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 17 Ağustos 2022 Çarşamba 11:32
Elon Musk says tweet about buying Manchester United was a joke

Billionaire Elon Musk said he has no plans to buy football club Manchester United, hours after sparking internet frenzy with a tweet.

"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I'm not buying any sports teams," Musk replied early on Wednesday when asked by a Twitter user whether he was serious about taking over the floundering English football team.

"Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav (sic) team as a kid," he added.

In his original tweet, Musk, the world's richest person, wrote: "I'm buying Manchester United ur (sic) welcome."

Musk's remarks were largely greeted with skepticism, given his history of confusing and unusual statements on the social media platform.

However, he clearly gave a glimmer of hope to United fans frustrated by the club's poor performances and dwindling fortunes.

The Glazers, an American business family that currently owns United, have been the focus of supporters' ire, facing growing calls to leave the club.

"Elon this is a legally binding intent to purchase," an official United fan group tweeted, an apparent reference to Musk's recent bid to buy Twitter.

The Tesla founder pulled out of the $44 billion deal last month, leading to legal action by Twitter, with hearings set to begin in October.

DİĞER
Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri: Okan Buruk için bomba sözler! "Giresun'u yense Fatih Terim mi olacaktı?"
Çöp evde bulunan Cem Muhammet olayında yeni gelişme: MEB'den 2 öğretmene inceleme
Beşiktaş'a PSG'den orta saha! Yapılan teklif...
İşte G.Saray'ın yeni golcüsü!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Turkish football referee Cuneyt Cakir ends his career
Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches moves to PSG
DOLAR NE KADAR OLDU? 17 AĞUSTOS 2022 altın gram fiyatı | Euro, dolar, sterlin kaç TL?
DEPREM SON DAKİKA 2022 | Elazığ'da deprem mi oldu? AFAD son depremler
17 AĞUSTOS MARMARA (GÖLCÜK) DEPREMİ 📌
2
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Batshuayi'de ortalık karıştı! Çok konuşulacak transfer Batshuayi'de ortalık karıştı! Çok konuşulacak transfer 12:18
Flaş gelişme! F.Bahçe Sörloth'a kavuşuyor Flaş gelişme! F.Bahçe Sörloth'a kavuşuyor 11:38
Beşiktaş'a PSG'den orta saha! Yapılan teklif... Beşiktaş'a PSG'den orta saha! Yapılan teklif... 11:09
Mostafa Mohamed'e kaza şoku! Mostafa Mohamed'e kaza şoku! 11:09
"Türkiye'den teklif aldım ama..." "Türkiye'den teklif aldım ama..." 10:46
İşte G.Saray'ın yeni golcüsü! İşte G.Saray'ın yeni golcüsü! 10:46
Daha Eski
Maccabi Haifa - Kızılyıldız maçı saat kaçta? Maccabi Haifa - Kızılyıldız maçı saat kaçta? 10:26
Naci Ünüvar Trabzon’a Naci Ünüvar Trabzon’a 00:59
Bartra için 8 milyon euro istediler! Bartra için 8 milyon euro istediler! 01:00
Daha bitmedi Daha bitmedi 01:01
Ahmetcan imzalıyor Ahmetcan imzalıyor 01:02
Bu bir testti Bu bir testti 01:02