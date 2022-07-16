Haberler Football Bayern boss Kahn: fee for Lewandowski agreed with Barcelona

Bayern Munich have agreed a fee with Barcelona for the transfer of world footballer of the year Robert Lewandowski, club chairman Oliver Kahn has said.

"Until now however only verbally, the contract work is still outstanding," Kahn told the Bild newspaper on Saturday.

Lewandowski is set to fly to Spain on Saturday ahead of an expected move to Barcelona, widespread media reports have said.

He plans to sign a four-year contract with the Catalans on Sunday, the reports added, saying a deal had been agreed between Bayern and Barcelona for an initial €45 million ($45.3 million) transfer.

The 33-year-old had returned to Munich for pre-season training this week despite having asked to leave at the end of last season, with still a year left on his Bayern contract.

The German champions repeatedly said he would be staying but reports emerged on Friday that he would not join the team on their upcoming US trip.

Barcelona have had major financial worries but reports say they are able to go ahead with a deal.

