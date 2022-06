Turkiye sealed a 2-0 win against Luxembourg in a UEFA Nations League C, Group 1 match Saturday.

Hakan Calhanoglu converted a penalty successfully in the 37th minute at the Stade de Luxembourg.

Serdar Dursun doubled the lead in the 76th minute.

Turkiye consolidated their lead in the group with nine points ahead of Luxembourg, which collected six points.

The Faroe Islands have three points while Lithuania is at the bottom of the group without any points.