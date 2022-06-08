Haberler Football Türkiye taste 6-0 win over Lithuania in Nations League

Türkiye claimed a 6-0 away victory against Lithuania on Tuesday in the UEFA Nations League C, Group 1 match.

Dogukan Sinik scored twice in the 2nd and 14th minutes at the LFF stadionas in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

Türkiye were awarded a 56-minute penalty following a handball by defender Pijus Sirvys, with Serdar Dursun converting the kick.

Dursun produced another goal with a close-range finish in minute 81, while Yunus Akgun scored his team's fifth goal in the 89th minute.

Two minutes later, Halil Dervisoglu netted a stoppage-time goal as the game ended with a 6-0 score in Türkiye's favor.

With this win, Türkiye remained at the top of the standings with six points and Lithuania at the bottom without a single point.

