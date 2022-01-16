Haberler Football Three-match ban for Ghana's Tetteh after post-match punch

Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh has been handed a three-match ban for punching a Gabon opponent in a post-match fracas after a testy 1-1 draw at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Friday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 16 Ocak 2022 Pazar 08:10
Tetteh knocked down Aaron Boupendza of Gabon as players and officials traded blows after the game in an unsavoury fracas.

He was red-carded when the referee was informed of the incident by VAR but refused to come out of the changing rooms to bw shown the card after the Group C clash in Yaounde.

The Confederation of African Football on Saturday handed the 24-year-old, who had only been on the field for the last three minutes as a substitute, an extra one-match suspension for violent conduct on top of the automatic two-match ban.


