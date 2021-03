In the 17th minute at Antalya Stadium, German forward Lukas Podolski fired with his left foot in the area to score the opener for Antalyaspor in the semifinal.

Antalyaspor clinched the 2-0 win in minute 82 as Turkish midfielder Hakan Ozmert scored outside the penalty area.

Following the victory, Antalyaspor will face Besiktas in the Turkish Cup final.

Meanwhile, the Turkish football body said on its website that the final's date and venue will be announced later.