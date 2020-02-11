50 Turkish athletes book spot at Tokyo Olympics

A total of 50 Turkish athletes have so far qualified to represent their country in nine events at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Many more Turkish athletes in various disciplines are still vying to qualify for the 32nd Summer Olympics, to be held in Japan's capital from July 24 to Aug. 9.

Turkey's contingent for the 2016 Rio Olympics had 103 athletes -- 48 women and 55 men -- who competed in 33 events. They won eight medals; one gold, three silver, and four bronze.

Here is a list of the athletes who have secured qualification:

Artistic and rhythmic gymnastics: Nazlı Savranbasi, Ferhat Arican, Ibrahim Colak (hoop), Ahmet Onder (parallel bars).

Shooting: Ozgur Varlik (25-meter rapid fire pistol), Ismail Keles (10-meter air pistol), Yusuf Dikec (10-meter air pistol).

Athletics: Kaan Kigen Ozbilen (marathon), Polat Kemboi Arikan (marathon), Mert Girmalegesse (marathon), Yasemin Can (5,000 meters and 10,000 meters), Yasmani Copello (400-meter hurdles), Ramil Guliyev (200 meters), Meryem Bekmez (race walking), Salih Korkmaz (race walking), Ozkan Baltaci (hammer throw), Eda Tugsuz (javelin throw), and Necati Er (triple jump).

International Cyclist Union (UCI) said on its website in Nov. 2019 that Turkey had quota for two athletes in the cycling branch.

Wrestling: Riza Kayaalp (Greco-Roman 130 kg), Cenk Ildem (Greco-Roman 97 kg), Suleyman Atli (freestyle 57 kg), Taha Akgul (freestyle 125 kg).

Taekwondo: Rukiye Yildirim (women's 49 kg), Nur Tatar (women's 67 kg), Nafia Kus (women's 67 kg).

Volleyball: Turkish women's national team qualified for Tokyo 2020 -- total 12 players.

Sailing: Ecem Guzel (laser radial), Alican Kaynar (Finn class), Deniz Cinar (470 class), Ates Cinar (470 class), Dilara Uralp (windsurf).

Swimming: Berkay Omer Ogretir (100-meter breaststroke), Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (200-meter medley), Beril Bocekler (800-meter and 1,500-meter mix), Emre Sakci (100-meter breaststroke), Merve Tuncel (1,500-meter mix).