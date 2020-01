Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Reina joins Aston Villa on loan

English Premier League side Aston Villa announced the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina for the rest of 2019-2020 season.

"We are delighted to confirm the arrival of vastly experienced goalkeeper Pepe Reina on loan until the end of the season," Aston Villa said on Twitter late Monday.

Reina left Italy's Milan to join Villla on loan.

"We've managed to secure a player in Pepe who has a wealth of Premier League experience," said the club's manager Dean Smith.

Reina played in top four European football leagues during his career, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper previously made 395 appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League between 2005 and 2013.

In addition to Liverpool, he played for Barcelona, Villarreal, Napoli, Bayern Munich and Milan throughout his career.