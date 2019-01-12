Monaco sign Chelsea midfielder Fabregas
French club announces arrival of Fabregas from in deal that runs until June 2022

French football club Monaco signed 's Spanish midfielder late Friday.
"AS Monaco are thrilled to announce the arrival of Cesc Fabregas from Chelsea FC on a deal that runs until June 2022," the club said on Twitter.
Fabregas confirmed the move in a post on the social media site.
"Wow. I'm honoured to announce that I will be starting an exciting journey with this wonderfully historic Club. Monaco will be my home for the next 3.5 years and I cannot wait to start this new challenge."
Fabregas, 31, has been playing for Chelsea since 2014 and won two titles for the team.
He previously played for English giants as well as Spanish heavyweights , where he claimed the Spanish title in 2013.
In addition, Fabregas helped Spain win the 2010 title.

