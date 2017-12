Medipol Basaksehir beat Kasimpasa 2-1 at an away game at Istanbul's Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Sunday evening to secure the first spot in Super Lig.

Edin Visca and Marcio Mossoro were on scoresheet for Basaksehir, while Veysel Sari scored for Kasimpasa.

Basaksehir increased their points total to 36 with this victory, securing the top spot in the league after 17th week. Kasimpasa, on the other hand, stayed at 19 points.

Sunday's matches end with Galatasaray - Goztepe match at Turk Telekom Stadium, the home ground of the former club in Istanbul.